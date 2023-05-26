close

British Airways cancels flights over glitch ahead of busy holiday weekend

British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Friday due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travellers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

AP London
British Airways

Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Friday due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travellers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

Most of the 42 affected flights were on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport.

Computer issues on Thursday caused planes and crew to be out of position Friday, which was expected to be the busiest day for UK air travel since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Other flights were delayed, as some passengers were unable to check in online.

We're aware of a technical issue, which we have been working hard to fix, the airline said on its website.

Travel is expected to be especially busy over the next few days as a three-day weekend coincides with the start of a weeklong holiday for most schools in Britain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : British Airways airline industry Britain

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

