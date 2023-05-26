British Airways cancels flights over glitch ahead of busy holiday weekend

British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Friday due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travellers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

Most of the 42 affected flights were on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport.

Computer issues on Thursday caused planes and crew to be out of position Friday, which was expected to be the busiest day for UK air travel since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Other flights were delayed, as some passengers were unable to check in online.

We're aware of a technical issue, which we have been working hard to fix, the airline said on its website.

Travel is expected to be especially busy over the next few days as a three-day weekend coincides with the start of a weeklong holiday for most schools in Britain.

Also Read India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report Indian domestic air travel is now at 85% of 2019 level, says IATA Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group South Korean Asiana Airlines flight flies with open door, lands safely Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy? Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors US, Chinese trade officials express concern over each other's restrictions