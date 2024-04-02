Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Several people hurt in Texas crash as severe storms hit central US

Northeast of Midland in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois, severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail and flooding rain were moving through on Monday evening

Storm, Storm Lee

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)

AP Midland (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area. Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.
Northeast of Midland in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois, severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail and flooding rain were moving through on Monday evening.
Tornado warnings were issued in multiple locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. It wasn't immediately known if any damage had occurred or if anyone was hurt. The National Weather Service was busy issuing severe thunderstorm warnings throughout those states and Indiana.
Northwest of Oklahoma City, a flash flood warning was issued for the cities of Kingfisher and Dover, where hail and up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain had fallen with up to 2 more inches (5 centimeters) expected. Some roads in Kingfisher were flooded, KOCO-TV reported.
Heavy rainfall was falling Monday night across central Illinois. The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning after 1.5 to 2.5 inches (3.8 to 6.4 centimeters) of rain fell in an area just south of Springfield and Decatur.

Also Read

Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US; three charged

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

Texas nuclear weapons facility pauses operations amid widespread wildfires

Plane carrying mine workers crashes in Canada, multiple deaths reported

Winter storm to bring snow, winds, ice and life-threatening chill to US

Baltimore collapse: Ship crew to remain on board until probe is completed

US pushes alternatives to Rafah invasion against Hamas in talks with Israel

Israeli strike on Iran's Syria consulate killed two generals, says Iran

NY fraud penalty: Donald Trump posts $175 mn bond to avert asset seizure

Job cuts: McKinsey offering some staff nine months' pay to leave firm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US government Texas Thunderstorm Thunderstorms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon