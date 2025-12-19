Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bangladesh protests: Media offices set ablaze after Sharif Hadi's Death

Bangladesh protests: Media offices set ablaze after Sharif Hadi's Death

Protests erupted in Bangladesh after Sharif Hadi's death, with mobs attacking and setting fire to Prothom Alo and The Daily Star offices in Dhaka, trapping several journalists

bangladesh protests

Protesters vandalised the office of Daily Prothom Alo, amid outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Violence broke out in Dhaka’s Karwanbazar late Thursday night, with mobs attacking the offices of two of Bangladesh’s leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, news agency ANI reported. The attacks followed news of the death of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi, triggering protests in the capital.
 
The attack on Prothom Alo’s office began around 12 midnight on Thursday. Shortly after, the office of The Daily Star, located nearby, also came under attack and was set on fire.
 
A group of people gathered outside the newspaper offices after news spread of the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman bin Hadi. The crowd vandalised the buildings using sticks, while fires were lit on the road in front of Prothom Alo. 
 
 

Also Read

Food delivery

35% restaurants willing to stop using food delivery platforms: Here's why

Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests?

Air pollution, Delhi

Hazardous air grips Delhi, several areas slip into severe AQI levels

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh rocked by protests after death of student leader in Singapore

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Delhi airport warns of delays as dense fog disrupts flight operations

  Fire at The Daily Star; journalists trapped for hours

 
At The Daily Star, attackers first damaged the ground and first floors before setting the building ablaze around 12:30 am. The fire quickly spread to two floors, sending thick smoke into the air.
 
Fire service vehicles were delayed because the crowd blocked access to the building, ANI reported, citing BD News.
 
Inside the building, journalists struggled to breathe as smoke filled the offices. One trapped reporter, Zyma Islam, wrote: "I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me,"
 
To escape the smoke, the entire night shift fled to the roof, pleading for help through phone calls and social media posts.     
 

Rescue operation and Army deployment

 
Firefighters eventually reached the site and brought the blaze under control around 2 am. However, journalists could not be rescued immediately because the crowd stormed the building even after the fire was extinguished.
 
The Army was deployed in front of The Daily Star building. Around 4 am, soldiers escorted at least 25 journalists safely out of the premises.
 

Protests outside Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram

 
Protests also broke out in Chattogram, where demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in the Khulshi area late Thursday night.
 
Protesters gathered around 11 pm, shouting slogans against Hadi’s killing, along with anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans.
 
Police intervened and pushed protesters away from the mission. Khulshi Police Chief Shahin Alam said that protesters had been removed and police remained deployed to maintain order.
 

National mourning announced by Muhammad Yunus

 
Following Hadi’s death, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning on Saturday (December 20).
 
Addressing the nation, Yunus said the national flag would be flown at half-mast, and special prayers would be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, December 19. 
 
He said, "The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child. In light of the untimely death of Martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, I am declaring a one-day national day of mourning on the coming Saturday..."
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

arrest

Islamic State-Khorasan spokesperson arrested by Pak authorities: UN report

zelenskyy

EU leaders agree to $106 bn loan to Ukraine for 2026-2027 amid peace hopes

Brown University

Man suspected in Brown University shooting found dead in New Hampshire

Japan military

Japan should have nuclear weapons, PM's security adviser reportedly says

President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico

Asia sees Mexico's sweeping 50% tariffs as building Trump's new trade wall

Topics : Bangladesh Dhaka protests BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon