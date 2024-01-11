Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sheikh Hasina sworn in as prime minister of Bangladesh for fifth term

President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered oath of office to 76-year-old Hasina at a ceremony joined by politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures and senior civil and military officials

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sheikh Hasina was on Thursday sworn in as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term, days after her Awami League party won an overwhelming majority in the general elections boycotted by the main opposition BNP and its allies.
President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Hasina at a ceremony joined by politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures and senior civil and military officials.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Following the prime minister, the new members of cabinet were sworn in by the president.
Hasina's party won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament.
Major opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia boycotted the elections after their demand for a non-party caretaker government to oversee the January 7 polls was rejected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu after election victory

Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Bangladesh PM Hasina appears on Time Cover, says tough to overthrow her

B'desh to hold elections on Sunday; PM Hasina poised to win another term

B'desh votes for continuity as Hasina comes to power, but it needs change

US consumer prices up more than expected in Dec, weekly jobless claims fall

Zelenskyy rules out cease-fire, saying Russia could use it to rearm

Pakistan rules out dialogue with banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

ICJ opens hearing on Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza as toll mounts to 23,200

Google's $2.7 bn EU antitrust fine should be upheld, says court adviser

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon