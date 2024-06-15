Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ship evacuated, ablaze after attack by Yemen's Houthis, says UKMTO

The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea region has disrupted global shipping, cascading delays and costs through supply chains

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militants struck the Verbena in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday the crew of a Palau-flagged cargo ship had been evacuated and the ship was on fire and sinking, referring to an incident that happened 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden on June 13.
 
Missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militants struck the Verbena in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, sparking a fire and severely injuring one of its crew, US Central Command said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Iran-allied Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea region has disrupted global shipping, cascading delays and costs through supply chains.

The militants have sunk one ship, seized another vessel and killed three seafarers in separate attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Topics : Yemeni Yemen Britain Yemen missiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon