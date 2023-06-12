close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Six injured in Houston nightclub shooting, suspects remain at large

The victims ranged in age from late 20s to early 30s

IANS Washington
Representative Image

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Six people were injured with one of them in critical condition in a shooting at a nightclub in Houston, while suspects remain at large, Texas authorities said.

"We had six victims here in a shooting. Apparently there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot," Xinhua news agency quoted Police Chief Troy Finner as saying at a news conference late Sunday.

The victims ranged in age from late 20s to early 30s, he added.

Police said they aren't sure how many shooters were involved, and so far no suspects have been taken into custody.

An investigation is still underway.

"It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot," Finner said, adding that "we're gonna hold them accountable".

Also Read

Michigan State University police: Multiple people wounded in shootings

3 killed, 4 injured in second mass shooting in a week in Los Angeles

Mass shooting in town 30 miles away from US Capitol Hill, 3 dead, 3 injured

HC restrains websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

207 shootings in US in 2023, as of May 7; highest in a year since 2013

Mass shooting in town 30 miles away from US Capitol Hill, 3 dead, 3 injured

Hackers impersonate crypto news journalists, steal $3 mn from 1,932 victims

EAM flags supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis as key challenges

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Kairan Quazi as software engineer

Biden to host Nato's Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

It appeared a violent weekend in Houston, which saw seven shootings in a little more than seven hours Friday night into early Saturday, local media reported.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US mass shooting US Shooting Houston shooting

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nadda's rally in Tripura on June 17 to mark beginning of LS poll campaign

J P Nadda
1 min read

Hackers impersonate crypto news journalists, steal $3 mn from 1,932 victims

hackers
2 min read

EAM flags supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis as key challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
2 min read

Most Popular

World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in EMs: Banga

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

China tells last Indian journalist in country to leave by this month

China
3 min read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in yet another case of land scam

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon