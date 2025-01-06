Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Shooting attack on bus carrying Israelis in occupied West Bank kills 3

Shooting attack on bus carrying Israelis in occupied West Bank kills 3

Palestinians have carried out scores of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack on a car and bus where at least three Israelis were killed near Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank | REUTERS

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack on a car and bus where at least three Israelis were killed near Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank | REUTERS

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding seven others. Violence has surged in the territory since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza ignited the ongoing war there.
The attack occurred in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, on one of the main east-west roads crossing the territory. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s were killed, and the military said it was looking for the attackers. 
Palestinians have carried out scores of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years. Israel has launched near-nightly military raids across the territory that frequently trigger gunbattle with militants. There has also been a sharp rise in attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers, leading the United States to impose sanctions. 
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “reach the despicable murderers” behind Monday's attack and “settle accounts with them and with everyone who assisted them. No one will be spared.”  
Hamas praised the attack in a statement but did not claim responsibility for it.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the Fed

Fed's vice chair Barr to resign early to avoid dispute with Trump over role

mental health, headache

Study reveals direct link between loneliness, disease causing proteins

Wall Street

Wall Street hits one-week high as optimism grows over Trump tariffs

Artificial intelligence, AI

AI chatbots boost US holiday season online sales by 4% in 2024: Report

Germany, Germany flag

German inflation rises more than expected in Dec on higher food prices

Topics : palestine Israel-Palestine Palestine refugees Shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon