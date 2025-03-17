Monday, March 17, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / DIAL sues Centre over allowing commercial flights from Hindon Airport

DIAL sues Centre over allowing commercial flights from Hindon Airport

DIAL has moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the Centre has breached aviation policy by allowing the operation of commercial flights from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant the GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) any interim relief on its plea challenging the operation of commercial flights from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad. However, the court agreed to hear DIAL's plea and has sought a response from the central government and the Ministry of Civil Aviation-run Airports Authority of India (AAI). The case will be heard next at the end of March.
 
DIAL has moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the Centre has breached aviation policy by allowing the operation of commercial flights from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.
 
 
In its response, the central government stated that stopping commercial flights currently operating from Hindon Airport would impact passengers and should therefore be allowed to continue for now. The government informed the Delhi High Court that Hindon Airport operates over 120 commercial flights weekly.
 
Monday's plea marks the third time DIAL has moved against the Union government with a nearly identical petition.
 
In 2023, DIAL withdrew its first plea, stating that it needed to add certain facts to its submission. A second plea with a similar prayer was also withdrawn by the company in January 2025, as DIAL told the court it wanted the "liberty to make representation to the Centre and AAI". GMR did not respond to queries seeking clarification on the two instances of withdrawing its pleas before the Delhi High Court.
 
DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) through a joint venture with the GMR-led consortium and AAI, filed the plea in January 2024, arguing that the Centre’s October 2023 decision to expand Hindon’s operations was "unfair, arbitrary, and commercially unfeasible".
 
DIAL raised concerns about the commercial impact of introducing expanded operations at Hindon. It argued that a new greenfield airport at Jewar, located within 150 km of IGIA, is under construction, and that commencing operations at Hindon before all three airports reach full capacity would undermine IGIA’s viability and lead to underutilisation of resources.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

