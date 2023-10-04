close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills

The stark scenario echoes Kremlin warnings that Western support for Ukraine has increased the threat of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sirens wailed across Russia and TV stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warnings Wednesday as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the country's emergency responders amid the fighting in Ukraine.
The exercise that started on Tuesday follows Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and other cities. As the readiness drill went on, the Russian Defence Ministry said air defences shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over border regions early Wednesday.
As part of the drills, TV stations broadcast a notice saying: Attention everyone! The readiness of the public warning system is being tested! Please remain calm!

Russian media said the exercise's storyline mentions the increasing danger of a conflict between nuclear powers and simulates a response to a situation in which 70% of housing and all vital infrastructure have been destroyed, wide areas contaminated by radioactive fallout and a general mobilization announced.
The stark scenario echoes Kremlin warnings that Western support for Ukraine has increased the threat of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, has regularly talked about the growing threat of a nuclear conflict.
Lambasting Western officials who talk about increasing military assistance to Kyiv, Medvedev charged over the weekend that those imbeciles are actively pushing us to World War III.

Also Read

Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means

Russia mounts massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine after retaliation

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

Akshata Murty makes UK political stage debut for 'best friend' UK PM Sunak

China spurns new CPEC projects for Pakistan citing political instability

Global infra faces losses of $300 bn amid worsening climate impacts: CDRI

Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov win Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts

Such ominous statements and sweeping emergency drills contrast with the government's efforts to assuage a public increasingly tired of the nearly 20 months of fighting that the Kremlin continues to call its special military operation.
While regularly criticising the West over Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other members of the military brass have said Russia doesn't need another wave of mobilisation because the army has enough volunteer soldiers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Emergency Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon