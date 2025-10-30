Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Six Pak soldiers, including Captain, killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six Pak soldiers, including Captain, killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Seven terrorists were also killed in the gunbattle after the convoy was attacked in Sultani area in the Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan

pakistan Flag

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the perpetrators (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in an IED blast targeting a convoy of the security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said.

The convoy came under attack in Sultani area in the restive Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan. In the ensuing gunbattle, seven terrorists were killed.

The terrorists opened fire on the convoy while it was moving through the area. During the engagement, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Dogar, causing heavy casualties.

As a result of the blast, one officer and five soldiers were killed.

 

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the perpetrators.

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Peace talks with Afghanistan's Taliban govt in Istanbul fail, says Pakistan

Lahore pollution

Pakistan's Lahore chokes as toxic smog makes it world's most polluted city

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan continue talks to resolve cross-border tensions

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pak holds talks with Afghanistan, warns war possible if deliberations fail

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel and security forces.

The spike followed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

On Sunday, security forces foiled two major terrorist infiltration attempts from Afghanistan, killing 25 militants, including four suicide bombers, and seizing a large cache of weapons and explosives in separate operations in North Waziristan and Kurram districts, according to the ISPR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ship, boat, vessel

US strikes another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing all 4 onboard

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025. REUTERS

South Korea's Lee urges trump to revise nuclear pact for submarine fuel

soyabean

China buys first US soybean cargoes of season ahead of trade deal talks

NATO

US to scale back troop presence on NATO's eastern flank, says Romania

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip

Topics : Taliban Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistanis IED blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon