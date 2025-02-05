Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea temporarily bans DeepSeek over security concerns: Reports

South Korea temporarily bans DeepSeek over security concerns: Reports

Last month, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers called on Australians to be cautious when using the Chinese AI model while U.S. officials are also looking at DeepSeek's national security implications

Deepseek, China's AI

Internet giant Naver said it had asked employees not to use generative AI services that store data outside the company. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's industry ministry has temporarily banned employee access to Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek due to security concerns, a ministry official said on Wednesday, as the government urges caution on generative AI services. 
The government issued a notice on Tuesday calling for ministries and agencies to exercise caution about using AI services including DeepSeek and ChatGPT at work, officials said. 
State-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said it had blocked use of AI services including DeepSeek earlier this month.
The temporary ban makes South Korea the latest government to warn about DeepSeek. 
Last month, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers called on Australians to be cautious when using the Chinese AI model while U.S. officials are also looking at DeepSeek's national security implications. 
 

Also Read

OpenAi

OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

Samsung chief Jay Y Lee

Samsung chief Jay Y Lee found not guilty in controversial merger case

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Here's why South Korea's growth is a casualty of its political impasse

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

Here's what to expect after S Korean prez's indictment on rebellion charges

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

S Korean prosecutors indict impeached Prez Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law

South Korea's information privacy watchdog plans to ask DeepSeek about how the personal information of users is managed. 
Chinese startup DeepSeek's launch of its latest AI models last month sent shockwaves through the tech world. The company says its models are on a par with or better than products developed in the United States and are produced at a fraction of the cost. 
Tech giant Kakao Corp has told its employees to refrain from using DeepSeek due to security fears, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, a day after the company announced its partnership with generative artificial intelligence heavyweight OpenAI. 
Korean tech companies are now being more careful about using generative AI. SK Hynix, a maker of AI chips, has restricted access to generative AI services, and allowed limited use when necessary, a spokesperson said. 
Internet giant Naver said it had asked employees not to use generative AI services that store data outside the company.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US allies, adversaries reject Trump's proposal to 'take over' Gaza Strip

Shein, Temu

Temu, Shein targeted as EU cracks down on unsafe ecommerce imports

Palestine,Israel,Hamas,Gaza

Palestinians fear repeat of 1948 expulsion in wake of Trump's Gaza remarks

Gold

US-China trade war intensifies, pushing gold prices to all-time highs

nickel

Chinese companies control around 75% of Indonesian nickel capacity

Topics : South Korea Deepseek Security alert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon