Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

OpenAI CEO Altman also said many Korean companies will be important contributors to the ecosystem of the US Stargate data centre project

OpenAi

Kakao also said it will use OpenAI technology for its products (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT creator OpenAI and South Korea's dominant chat app operator Kakao said on Tuesday they plan to form a strategic partnership to develop AI products for the Korean market. 
Kakao also said it will use OpenAI technology for its products. The announcement was made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina during a press conference in Seoul. 
Altman also said many Korean companies will be important contributors to the ecosystem of the US Stargate data centre project but added that he wants to keep partnership conversations confidential. 
Altman met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won earlier on Tuesday and also plans to meet with executives from Samsung during his visit. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics produce high bandwidth memory chips used in AI processors. 
 
Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure, noting OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle were planning a joint venture called Stargate. 

Also Read

Sam Altman

OpenAI chief Sam Altman likely to visit India on Feb 5 amid legal battles

OpenAI's Deep Research AI agent

OpenAI's 'Deep Research' can be your agentic AI research analyst: Details

Tech Wrap February 3

Tech wrap Feb 3: OpenAI Deep Research, Copilot in Paint, Vivo V50 launch

Artificial Intelligence, AI

SoftBank, OpenAI set up joint company to push AI services in Japan

OpenAI's logo

Meet 'Deep Research', OpenAI's new tool that does the googling for you

Asked whether OpenAI is looking at investing in and joining South Korea's AI computing centre project, Altman said the US company is "actively considering" the move. 
Last month, South Korea's government announced a plan to build a national AI computing centre that would draw on investment from the public and private sectors worth up to 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion). 
On Monday in Tokyo Altman and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son agreed to set up a joint venture in Japan to offer AI services to corporate customers. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Apple

Apple raises concerns over first porn app on iPhone under new EU rules

(L-R) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 series: Samsung kicks off early deliveries ahead of Feb 7 sale

deepseek artificial intelligence

Why DeepSeek's AI leap only places China in technological front for now

Premiumartificial intelligence machine learning

Meity to reach out to global network of AI, machine learning experts

Premiumgraphic processing

Global tech firms Nvidia, AMD, HPE in talks with govt for 'indigenous' GPUs

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT South Korea South Korea economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon