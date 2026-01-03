Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / South Korean Prez Lee reaffirms 'One-China' stance ahead of state visit

On the sensitive topic of Taiwan, Lee reiterated that South Korea will uphold the consensus reached when diplomatic relations were first established (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung has reaffirmed his country's respect for the One-China principle in an interview with Chinese media outlet CCTV just days before his state visit to China, underscoring Seoul's intention to deepen ties with Beijing amid a shifting regional landscape, reported Global Times.

In the nearly 20-minute conversation aired on CCTV on January 2, Lee described his upcoming trip to China, scheduled from January 4 to 7, 2026, as a key moment for strengthening economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two neighboring nations. The visit, confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, marks Lee's first official state visit to China since taking office.

 

Lee used the interview to outline his expectations for what he termed a new phase in China-South Korea relations. With global uncertainties rising, he emphasized that cooperation between Seoul and Beijing is more important than ever, particularly given the deep historical, economic, and geopolitical linkages binding the two countries, reported Global Times.

On the sensitive topic of Taiwan, Lee reiterated that South Korea will uphold the consensus reached when diplomatic relations were first established, maintaining a principled respect for the One-China position. He noted that this stance has remained consistent and continues to guide Seoul's approach on the issue.

The South Korean leader also discussed trade relations, highlighting that both nations are closely connected economically and can benefit from expanding cooperation in emerging industries. Lee signaled plans to lead a substantial economic delegation of more than 200 business representatives to explore new avenues of joint development, particularly in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and high technology.

In addition, Lee reflected on shared historical experiences, including the legacy of resistance against Japanese aggression in the mid-20th century, stressing the importance of learning from the past while pursuing peaceful coexistence in the present.

Lee framed South Korea's foreign policy as pragmatic and centered on improving national well-being, advocating a balanced approach that preserves alliances including with the United States while avoiding confrontational dynamics with China. He said that refreshing ties with China through frequent dialogue and cooperation would serve the long-term interests of both peoples and contribute to stability in Northeast Asia.

Lee's visit follows recent efforts by both countries to bring strategic cooperation back on track after periods of friction, with the summit expected to reaffirm mutual priorities and explore practical outcomes across political and economic fronts, reports China News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea China Taiwan

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

