Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

China's recent large-scale military exercises around Taiwan have triggered widespread disruption to regional air travel, prompting renewed concerns

An officer on Taiwan Coast Guard patrol ship Yilan observes a Chinese Coast Guard vessel northwest of Pengjia islet | REUTERS

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected six naval vessels, an official ship and two balloons around its territorial waters

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected four sorties of Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

The MND said they responded according to the situation.

In a post on X, the MND said, "(U) 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected six naval vessels, an official ship and two balloons around its territorial waters.

 

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Also Read

HKEX

Chinese AI chipmaker Biren's shares surge 76% in Hong Kong trading debut

Japan's birth rate

Amid declining birth rates, China imposes tax on condoms, contraceptives

China Taiwan

US asks China to pull back amid rising tensions between Beijing, Taiwan

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's Xi hails nation's tech progress, renews pledge to take back Taiwan

nexperia

China asks Netherlands to correct Nexperia 'mistakes', remove obstacles

China's recent large-scale military exercises around Taiwan have triggered widespread disruption to regional air travel, prompting renewed concern over China's growing use of coercive tactics to pressure the island. The drills, conducted on December 30, disrupted 941 flights and affected more than 100,000 passengers, underscoring the broader security implications of China's actions, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that the exercises affected 857 international flights and 84 domestic routes, as live-fire activities forced aircraft to reroute or cancel operations.

The disruption lasted nearly 10 hours, significantly impacting commercial aviation across the region. Experts argue that the scale and timing of the drills indicate deliberate planning rather than routine military training. Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), described the operation as a "quasi-blockade" intended to simulate wartime conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gaza, palestine

Gulf, Asian nations urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza amid harsh winter

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Disrupted New Year Eve attack plan inspired by Islamic State group: FBI

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani displays a signed executive order at Grand Army Plaza in New York on Jan. 2

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani begins term by revoking Adam's executive orders

ship, boat, vessel

US Coast Guard search for survivors after attacks on alleged drug boat

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

More oil tankers turn away from Venezuela amid US threat to seize vessels

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese air force Chinese navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon