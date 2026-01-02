Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US asks China to pull back amid rising tensions between Beijing, Taiwan

US asks China to pull back amid rising tensions between Beijing, Taiwan

China's new large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan has drawn sharp international criticism, with governments and lawmakers warning that China's actions risk destabilising the Indo-Pacific

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported on Tuesday that the PLA launched 27 rockets on the second day of the drills, with 10 landing in waters within Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's recent live-fire military exercise has heightened strains between Taiwan and Beijing. The United States stepped in earlier this week, calling on China to reduce its military pressure campaign against Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported.

"China's military actions and statements toward Taiwan and other regional actors unnecessarily raise tensions," said Tommy Pigott, the U.S. State Department's principal deputy spokesperson, on Thursday, according to Focus Taiwan.

"We call on Beijing to show restraint, halt its military intimidation of Taiwan, and pursue meaningful dialogue instead," Pigott stated.

"The United States remains committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and rejects any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo, including through force or coercion," he added.

 

China's latest round of large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan has drawn sharp international criticism, with governments and lawmakers warning that China's actions risk destabilising the Indo-Pacific and escalating regional tensions.

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's Xi hails nation's tech progress, renews pledge to take back Taiwan

nexperia

China asks Netherlands to correct Nexperia 'mistakes', remove obstacles

Taiwan President, Lai Ching-te

Taiwan's President Lai pledges robust defence after China military drills

China to impose 55% tariff on beef imports above quota from 2026

China to impose 55% tariff on beef imports above quota from 2026

China, factory activity

China's factory activity snaps record slump on festive stockpiling

The two-day exercise, which concluded on December 31, involved extensive naval and air deployments and was widely seen as a show of force aimed at pressuring the self-governed island.

The European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines all voiced serious concern over the drills. In a statement, the European External Action Service stressed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to global security and prosperity, warning against any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo through coercion or military means.

The PLA conducted military exercises dubbed "Justice Mission-2025" from Monday to Tuesday across five maritime areas and airspace surrounding Taiwan, describing them as a "stern warning" to so-called "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, reported Focus Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported on Tuesday that the PLA launched 27 rockets on the second day of the drills, with 10 landing in waters within Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone, marking the closest Chinese live-fire activity ever recorded near Taiwan.

On Friday the Ministry said, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. 2 PRC balloons were also detected during this timeframe. The Taiwan's authorities say their Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia, Moscow

Russia shares evidence of alleged drone attack on Putin's residence with US

Fire, Fire accident

At least 40 dead, 115 injured in massive fire at Swiss Alpine resort

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

Maduro open to US talks on drug trafficking, but silent on CIA strike

An information campaign poster ahead of the Euro currency adoption in Sofia

ECB Prez Lagarde hails Bulgaria joining Euro as symbol of Europe's unity

Iran, Iran flag

At least seven killed as protests over ailing economy widen across Iran

Topics : China Taiwan Chinese army Chinese air force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon