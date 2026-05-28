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Home / World News / SpaceX Starship rockets grounded pending probe into test flight mishap

SpaceX Starship rockets grounded pending probe into test flight mishap

Minutes after Starship blasted off from Texas on Friday, the booster separated as normal, but engines conked out as it made its way back to Earth

SpaceX

The spacecraft continued around the world, releasing 20 mock satellites before ending the mission as planned with a fiery splashdown in the Indian Ocean (Photo:Reuters)

AP Cape Canaveral (US)
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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SpaceX Starship launches are on hold pending an investigation into last week's test flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that the hourlong spaceflight resulted in a mishap based on the performance of the mega rocket's first-stage booster.

Minutes after Starship blasted off from Texas on Friday, the booster separated as normal but engines conked out as it made its way back to Earth. Instead of a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, the booster came in hard. There were no reports of injury or property damage, according to the FAA, which will oversee the company's investigation.

The spacecraft continued around the world, releasing 20 mock satellites before ending the mission as planned with a fiery splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

 

The 407-foot (124-metre) rocket is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's biggest and most powerful Starship yet, designed to carry crews to Mars. NASA is looking for it to land astronauts on the moon as soon as 2028 and help build a lunar base.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX SpaceX rockets SpaceX’s launch SpaceX satellite

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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