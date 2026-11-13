SpaceX to invest over $74 bn in Texas, Arizona supercomputing campuses

SpaceX has announced plans to invest more than $74 billion across two artificial intelligence supercomputing campuses in Texas and Arizona.

In a statement issued on Thursday, SpaceX outlined an investment of over $24 billion for a supercomputing facility in Texas's Rio Grande Valley and roughly $50 billion for a separate campus in Cochise County, Arizona.

According to the company, the two projects will rely on distinct power infrastructures.

The Starbase facility in South Texas will generate its own electricity without drawing from the public grid, whereas the Arizona campus will collaborate with local electric cooperatives and could scale up to 6 gigawatts at full buildout.

The Texas development covers approximately 444 acres between Boca Chica Boulevard and the Port of Brownsville, near Brownsville's landfill.

A Starbase public hearing notice identifies Space Exploration Technologies Corp. as the owner and applicant for the gas-fired power plant and supercomputing facility.

The roughly $24 billion estimate covers initial phases while allowing for future expansion.

SpaceX noted that the Starbase project has already generated over 3,000 construction jobs and is expected to sustain more than 500 permanent positions, alongside up to $220 million in private capital to expand Brownsville's water and wastewater infrastructure.

The Starbase City Commission is scheduled to consider a property tax abatement and economic development agreement for the project on December 9.

In Arizona, the proposed $50 billion campus-which remains subject to county regulatory approvals-is projected to create roughly 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent roles, utilising dry cooling technology with no planned industrial groundwater consumption.