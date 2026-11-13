US ICE deported record 483,000 people in past year under Trump admin

By Alicia A. Caldwell

The US deported a record 483,000 people over the past year, underscoring the scale of an immigration crackdown that has become a political liability for President Donald Trump after Republicans suffered heavy losses in the midterm elections.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported roughly 51% more people in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 than the previous year, according to data released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. The agency also reported a record more than 491,000 immigration arrests, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests which includes those without criminal histories.

The numbers come days after Trump acknowledged that his aggressive deportation campaign may have cost Republicans votes during last week’s elections, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, Trump said his administration had been “too tough” in removing immigrants who were working and had otherwise stayed out of trouble.

“I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally,” Trump said.

Yet hours after the interview was taped on Friday, Trump announced that he was naming Stephen Miller, the chief architect of his hardline immigration policies, as his chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Elevating Miller was seen as a signal the president is unlikely to ease his policies or seek compromises with Democrats.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has signaled that enforcement will not let up, saying after the election that “Deportations will continue.”

Even still, a group of Democrats see an opening for immigration changes. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego said Wednesday that lawmakers should pursue a bipartisan agreement, even if it means “cutting a deal” with Trump.

Trump made mass deportations a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign, promising the largest removal operation in US history. But the crackdown has drawn mounting criticism over arrests of immigrants with no criminal records, including people with pending immigration cases, and the use of force by federal agents. Immigration operations sparked widespread protests, including in Minneapolis in January, when federal officers shot and killed US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

His administration set a goal of deporting 1 million people a year, but has fallen short of the target. Since taking office in January 2025, ICE has carried out roughly 726,000 deportations and made about 687,000 arrests, according to federal data.