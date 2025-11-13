Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Special Bangladeshi tribunal to deliver verdict against Hasina on Nov 17

Special Bangladeshi tribunal to deliver verdict against Hasina on Nov 17

Hasina, her home minister in the ousted Awami League government, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and then inspector general of police (IGP) or police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were tried in tribunal

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Thursday announced it would deliver the verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17 in a case over crimes against humanity.

The three-judge tribunal set Nov 17 for delivering the verdict, a journalist attending the tightly secured special court in the capital told PTI.

Hasina, her home minister in the ousted Awami League government, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and then inspector general of police (IGP) or police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were tried in the tribunal, where the ex-premier and Kamal were tried in absentia, with the court declaring them fugitives.

The then police chief faced the trial in person but emerged as an approver, admitting his own role and describing the role of the two co-accused in taming last year's student-led street movement called July Uprising.

 

Mamun appeared on the dock as the ICT-BD chair Justice Mohammad Golam Mortuza Majumder fixed the date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina crimes

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

