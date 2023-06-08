close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

"It is part of normal business activity to review our role requirements on an ongoing basis across the bank, to ensure that we remain effective in delivering our business strategy"

Bloomberg
Standard Chartered

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ambereen Choudhury, Manuel Baigorri and Harry Wilson

Standard Chartered Plc is embarking on selective lay-offs of employees across its Singapore, London and Hong Kong hubs, part of the Asia-focused lender’s existing plan to cut costs by more than $1 billion through 2024.

The bank has started trimming roles in middle office functions including human resources and digital transformation in Asia in the last few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. 
A few managing directors in financial markets have also been cut in London, according to one of the people. Some junior staff will be let go as well, another person said. The total reductions could be more than 100, although a final number has yet to be decided, the people said.

“It is part of normal business activity to review our role requirements on an ongoing basis across the bank, to ensure that we remain effective in delivering our business strategy and serving our clients’ needs,” a spokesperson for Standard Chartered said.
The bank has previously said it is targeting $1.3 billion of savings from 2022 to 2024.

Also Read

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Morgan Stanley may slash 3,000 jobs in second job cut round: Report

Suzuki Motorcycle ties up with Standard Chartered to give funds to dealers

Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Coinbase CEO hits back at SEC chair after lawsuit, says user funds are safe

Erdogan discusses Ukrainian crisis with Putin, grain export key highlight

CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure of a year

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges amid overhaul


Standard Chartered’s targeted culls came as a tough economic and muted dealmaking environment dented revenue across the global financial industry. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week detailed plans for more job cuts as the bank hunkers down in the face of what President John Waldron called an extraordinarily challenging economic backdrop. Morgan Stanley Co-President Andy Saperstein also has given a gloomy forecast for the bank’s sales and trading and dealmaking operations. 
The British lender mostly missed out on a fixed income trading boom in the first quarter that was seen at some Wall Street banks. Standard Chartered’s financial markets arm posted a 9% decline in the period, with income from commodities falling from a record a year ago. 

Standard Chartered’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters has said the banking system would weather the current turmoil, although “everyone is looking hard at whether deposits are as sticky as we thought” after the rapid decline of several regional banks in the US.
Despite being based in London, Standard Chartered makes most of its income from its operations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Its single biggest market is Hong Kong which is still navigating its rebound after a prolonged period of economic contraction. Standard Chartered also has major operations in Singapore where its largest investor, Temasek Holdings, is headquartered.
Topics : Standard Chartered job cuts layoff Financial markets Goldman Sachs Group Morgan Stanley

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:26 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

Standard Chartered
3 min read

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline
1 min read

Airbus deliveries shoot up in May, Go First orders fall by 16 units

Airbus leans on existing ties with Tatas as it pitches A350 to Air India
1 min read

Most Popular

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Hyundai
3 min read

New wave of generative AI transforming businesses at rapid pace: Survey

tech
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon