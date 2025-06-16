Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Status of Iran's near-bomb grade Uranium stock looms over IAEA meet

Status of Iran's near-bomb grade Uranium stock looms over IAEA meet

The International Atomic Energy Agency's board meets Monday in Vienna, just days after a divisive vote that found Iran in non-compliance with its legal obligations

Iran, Iran flag

Until the attacks began, IAEA inspectors were conducting more than one visit a day to Iranian nuclear sites | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

By Jonathan Tirone
 
The United Nations atomic watchdog is convening an emergency meeting to assess Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, along with their disruption on oversight of the Islamic Republic’s stockpile of near-bomb grade uranium.  
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s board meets Monday in Vienna, just days after a divisive vote that found Iran in non-compliance with its legal obligations. Less than 24 hours after the resolution passed, Israel began bombing the Persian Gulf nation’s nuclear sites, assassinating scientists linked to the program and striking residential areas of its capital city, Tehran.  
 
 
The conflict has dramatically complicated the IAEA’s ability to account for Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium, which could quickly be turned into the fuel for 10 warheads, should Tehran’s government opt to pursue nuclear weapons. Until the attacks began, IAEA inspectors were conducting more than one visit a day to Iranian nuclear sites, keeping track of uranium inventories to gram levels.  

Iran has implemented “special measures” to protect its uranium stockpiles and enrichment machinery, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state television over the weekend. “We will no longer cooperate with the agency as we did before,” he said, adding Iran would consider specific IAEA requests for access.  
 
Iran’s 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of highly-enriched uranium could fit in three or four easily-concealed cylinders, according to Robert Kelley, a nuclear-weapons engineer and former IAEA inspector. Even if Israel destroys Iran’s enrichment infrastructure, the location of that material will still need to be verified.   
 
The IAEA’s sudden inability to fully account for Iran’s nuclear stockpile has added an additional layer of complexity to the conflict.
 
Now, “Iran has every incentive to breakout and perhaps the time to produce the material it needs,” wrote Richard Nephew, who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal that capped Iranian enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. 
 
“If you don’t solve for that, I don’t know what you’re doing,” he wrote on X. 
 

Topics : Iran Iran nuclear agreement Israel Iran Conflict Nuclear technology United Nations

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

