Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Haven't slept in three nights,' Indian students in Iran seek evacuation

'Haven't slept in three nights,' Indian students in Iran seek evacuation

With blasts reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, fear is mounting -- and so is the plea to the Government of India: evacuate us before it's too late

Iran-Israel war

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in a fresh public advisory, asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay indoors and keep monitoring official channels. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

"I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven't slept since," says Imtisal Mohidin, one of hundreds of Indian medical students stranded in Iran as Israeli strikes intensify across the country.

With blasts reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, fear is mounting -- and so is the plea to the Government of India: evacuate us before it's too late.

Imtisal, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, says over 350 Indian students are currently enrolled in his university alone. 

"We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5 km away. We haven't slept in three days," he told ANI over the phone. Originally from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, he adds that the university has suspended classes and students are avoiding movement due to the bombardment.

 

Shahid Beheshti University attracts Indian nationals for its affordable and reputable MBBS programme.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start; Asia up; India May WPI, Israel-Iran war in focus

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK walks tightrope on Israel amid Iran conflict and Gaza pressure

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Israel-Iran hostilities enter fourth day with no end to attacks in sight

Trump

Israel, Iran may need to fight it out before reaching peace deal: Trump

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

Monitoring situation, keeping in touch with Indian students in Iran: MEA

Notably, three Iranian nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israel's attack in Iran, were professors at Shahid Beheshti University.

While the university administration has remained in touch with students, those ANI spoke to said they are now mostly relying on Indian Embassy advisories and coordination for safety instructions and next steps.

"We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," said Mohidin. 

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in a fresh public advisory, asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay indoors and keep monitoring official channels. "We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram link is ONLY for those Indian nationals who are currently in Iran," it said in a post on X.The embassy has also issued emergency helplines for Indian nationals.

Faizan Nabi, a first-year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said that though Kerman is comparatively safer than Tehran, the panic is spreading fast. "We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days. That's how bad it is," he said.

A resident of Srinagar, Faizan added, "I've been getting 10 calls a day from my parents. The internet is so slow that I can't even send a WhatsApp message quickly. We came here to become doctors. Now we're just trying to stay alive."

Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science, said the first night of strikes was the most horrifying. "The blasts were not far -- just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We're constantly monitoring the news," said the student from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

While she said the Indian Embassy was in touch through WhatsApp, she added that her university hasn't provided much support. "Most of us are scared and staying inside. We don't know how long this will go on," she said.

With Iranian airspace restricted and no clear timeline on when the violence will ebb, the students now await the one thing they say can bring their families peace -- a flight home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Steel, US Steel Corp

Nippon Steel investors weigh costs of $14 bn US Steel acquisition win

Rare earth minerals

Chips won the cold war, but rare earth magnets could decide the next

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump returns to G7 summit he once loathed as Iran crisis deepens

police, US police, NYPD, law, crime

Police find vehicle linked to shooting of 2 Minnesota Democratic lawmakers

Donald Trump, Trump

US 'could get involved' in Iran-Israel conflict, says President Trump

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Iran Tehran Israel-Palestine israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon