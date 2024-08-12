Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Storm dumps intense rainfall on north Japan, sending some people to shelter

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no damage or injuries were reported so far, but authorities have cautioned about the risks of flooding and mudslides

Storm

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no damage or injuries were reported so far, but authorities have cautioned about the risks of flooding and mudslides Photo: Shutterstock

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A slow-moving storm has been dumping intense rains on northern Japan, causing rivers to swell, sending some residents to shelters and disrupting traffic during a Japanese Buddhist holiday week.
The storm was once Typhoon Maria but has weakened, with winds now blowing up to 90 kph. It made landfall near Ofunato City in Iwate prefecture Monday morning and was expected to cut across the Tohoku region as it moved northwest at 15 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no damage or injuries were reported so far, but authorities have cautioned about the risks of flooding and mudslides and advised 170,000 residents in Iwate and neighbouring Aomori and Miyagi prefectures to go to shelters.
Up to 46 centimetres of rain has fallen over the past two days in the Iwate city of Kuji, and up to 25 centimetres more rain is forecast through Tuesday morning.
Footage on NHK public television showed pedestrians walking by a swollen river as muddy water gushed down in the town of Iwaizumi, where nine people died at a riverside nursing home in flooding caused by a typhoon in 2016. This storm is the first to make landfall in the Tohoku region since the 2016 typhoon.
A woman who was at a Iwaizumi shelter told NHK that she came early as she learned a lesson from the last typhoon, which destroyed her house.
The storm was affecting travel during the Obon holiday period in which people commemorate their ancestors. A number of local trains were suspended, and domestic flights at several area airports have been suspended or delayed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dust storm, cloudy sky provide respite from heatwave conditions in Delhi

Tornado devastates Iowa town, killing many as storms rip through Midwest

Mumbai storm: BMC issues notice to ad agency for removal of 3 hoardings

Friday's thunderstorm caused an 11 GW electricity load crash in North India

Highlights of the day: Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday

Topics : Dust storms Japan heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon