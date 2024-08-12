Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

Officers later tried to contact a man who had been driving a truck involved in the shooting, but he fled and was found dead as a result of suicide on Sunday morning

Shooting, Gun

Representative image | Photo: Unsplash.com

AP Denver
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four men were fatally shot and a woman was hospitalized with gunshot wounds during a spate of weekend violence in the Denver suburb of Commerce City. A person of interest in one of the cases was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said Sunday.
Also in the Denver area over the weekend, a person was fatally shot and three others were injured during two separate altercations Sunday in the city of Aurora.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In Denver itself one person was killed and six people injured in a string of weekend shootings and stabbings, police said.
Commerce City Police Department spokesperson Joanna Small described it as an incredibly violent weekend for the fast-expanding community of about 70,000 people, which is located just northeast of Denver near the city's airport.
We average maybe 5 or 6 homicides a year," she said. We're now talking about four homicides and a person in critical condition in 39 hours ... The fact that the crimes are not related is even more baffling, really.
Potential motives in the shootings were not released.

More From This Section

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

Anti-terror tech group flags Hamas content on Musk's X, raises concerns

Ukraine's Kursk attack to pressure Russia, restore justice: Zelenskyy

Balance with big powers important: Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor

Ex-nuclear negotiator, female min in list of proposed mins by Iran prez

The first happened Friday night in the parking lot of a Commerce City 7-Eleven convenience store. A man and a woman were shot, and the man later died. The woman remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday morning, Small said.
Officers later tried to contact a man who had been driving a truck involved in the shooting, but he fled and was found dead as a result of suicide on Sunday morning.
On Saturday evening, a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a public park with a pool in Commerce City. A person was taken into custody but Small declined to give further details.
Later that night, officers responded to shots fired during a gunfight that was detected by Commerce City's gunshot monitoring system. The officers encountered a stolen vehicle with three people that fled and later crashed, according to the authorities. A male passenger with a gunshot wound was found dead inside the vehicle.
A second passenger and the driver were injured in the crash and taken into custody. Officers returning to the scene of the gunfight found a male who had been shot dead in the yard of a residence, Small said.
The victims and others in that case were believed to be juveniles, she said.
There was no known connection between the shootings at the convenience store, the park and in the residential neighborhood, Small said. She declined to give further details, citing pending investigations.
The fatal Aurora shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in a nightclub parking lot, police said. Details about the deceased were not immediately released. A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot multiple times but got to the hospital on his own and was expected to survive, police said. No arrests had been made.
At about the same time, there was a shooting at an Aurora housing complex that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. A second man who was stabbed in that incident was expected to survive, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

One killed, two injured in Dehradun's shooting incident, say police

Three dead, 3 wounded in early morning shooting in Ohio's capital Columbus

12 yr old suspect arrested for shooting in Finland's school that killed one

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Topics : Mass shooting Man guns USA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon