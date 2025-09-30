Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump, Netanyahu back Gaza war plan; Hamas asked to free hostages in 72 hrs

Trump, Netanyahu back Gaza war plan; Hamas asked to free hostages in 72 hrs

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on a 20-point Gaza plan calling for an immediate ceasefire, hostages' release and a temporary Palestine board led by Trump and Tony Blair

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C,September 29, 2025 | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) and said the two leaders had agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza. He, however, added that it was unclear whether Hamas would accept the terms.
 
The 20-point plan is aimed at ending Israel’s war in Gaza and establishing a temporary governing board in Palestine, to be headed by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Associated Press reported.
 
According to the report, Trump’s new plan would not require people to leave Gaza and calls for an immediate end to the war, provided both sides accept it. It also requires Hamas to release all hostages within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan.
 
 
Trump laid out the plan at the start of his meeting with Netanyahu and said, “I think we are beyond very close,” adding that Israel would have full backing of the US to defeat Hamas if the group did not accept the proposed peace deal. This followed Netanyahu’s statement: “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done.”
 
The plan also indicates that once all hostages are returned safely, Hamas members who “commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.” Under the plan, Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to receiving countries.

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar for military strike

 
Netanyahu used his White House visit to extend a formal apology to his Qatari counterpart after recent military strikes in Doha targeting Hamas officials.
 
As Netanyahu met Trump, he called Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. According to a White House statement, Netanyahu expressed deep regret that Israel’s military strike in Doha, aimed at Hamas officials, had claimed the life of a Qatari serviceman.
 
On 9 September, Israel targeted the headquarters of Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar as the group’s top leaders gathered to consider a US ceasefire proposal. The strike on the territory of a US ally marked an escalation and risked ongoing ceasefire talks.  ALSO READ | Canada welcomes Trump's historic new Middle East peace plan: PM Carney

Qatar agrees to act as mediator again

 
After Netanyahu’s call, the White House said Qatar welcomed the reassurance by the Israeli PM and expressed readiness to continue contributing meaningfully to regional security and stability.
 
Following Trump’s presentation of the 20-point plan, Al Thani and Egypt’s intelligence chief presented the proposal to Hamas negotiators, who are now reviewing it.

Palestinian Authority welcomes Trump’s plan

 
The Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank welcomed Trump’s proposal, expressing readiness to undertake the reforms it outlines as part of efforts to re-establish its presence in Gaza — a move seen as potentially paving the way for a Palestinian state.
 
In a statement, the PA said, “We have affirmed our desire for a modern, democratic, and non-militarised Palestinian state, committed to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power.” It also promised reforms including new elections, changes to schoolbooks, and ending a system that pays families of militants involved in attacks on Israelis.

Netanyahu-Trump meeting at a tenuous moment

 
Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump and the formal apology to his Qatari counterpart come at a time when Israel is increasingly isolated and has lost support from countries that were once its allies.
 
The meeting came days after several European nations formally recognised a Palestinian state ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. During his speech at UNGA, dozens of officials and diplomats staged a walkout, leaving large parts of the hall empty.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

