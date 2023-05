The Indo-Pacific region is an "engine" of global trade, innovation and development and its success and security are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi said this in his opening remarks at the Quad summit in Hiroshima that was also joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

He also said that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.

"With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

"There is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific region is an engine of global trade, innovation and development," he said.

The prime minister said that Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace and prosperity.

Also Read Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement US trade rep deepens economic security ties in Asia, reviews IPEF Sri Lanka, US to conduct joint exercises to maintain free Indo-Pacific Japan PM expected to roll out vision towards 'free and open Indo-Pacific' Australia to ramp up diplomatic ties with India, Japan in Indo-Pacific India will do whatever is possible to find solution to war: PM to Zelenskyy G7 nations agree to short-term gas investments amid Russia-Ukraine war PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties

The Quad summit took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

It was originally scheduled to take place in Sydney on May 24. However, it was decided to hold the Quad summit in Hiroshima after President Biden postponed his trip to Australia.