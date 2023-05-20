close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Success, security of Indo-Pacific region important for whole world: PM Modi

Indo-Pacific region is an "engine" of global trade, innovation and development and its success and security are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
PM Modi in Gujarat

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indo-Pacific region is an "engine" of global trade, innovation and development and its success and security are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi said this in his opening remarks at the Quad summit in Hiroshima that was also joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

He also said that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.

"With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

"There is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific region is an engine of global trade, innovation and development," he said.

The prime minister said that Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace and prosperity.

Also Read

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

US trade rep deepens economic security ties in Asia, reviews IPEF

Sri Lanka, US to conduct joint exercises to maintain free Indo-Pacific

Japan PM expected to roll out vision towards 'free and open Indo-Pacific'

Australia to ramp up diplomatic ties with India, Japan in Indo-Pacific

India will do whatever is possible to find solution to war: PM to Zelenskyy

G7 nations agree to short-term gas investments amid Russia-Ukraine war

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan

PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties

The Quad summit took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

It was originally scheduled to take place in Sydney on May 24. However, it was decided to hold the Quad summit in Hiroshima after President Biden postponed his trip to Australia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Indo pacific region

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Success, security of Indo-Pacific region important for whole world: PM Modi

PM Modi in Gujarat
1 min read

Engineering exports to Russia jumps 11 times to $133.6 mn in April: EEPC

trade, trade deals
3 min read

ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years
2 min read

Maha govt to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
1 min read

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Powell signals a rate pause in June, says Fed can afford to watch data

Fed Chair Jerome Powell
2 min read

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors

PM Modi with Fumio Kishida
3 min read

PM Modi holds meeting with Kishida; unveils Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima

PM Modi, bust of Mahatma Gandhi, Hiroshima
2 min read

Republican negotiators walk out of debt talks, say White House unreasonable

US President Joe Biden with other G7 leaders in Hiroshima on Friday Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon