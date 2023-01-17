JUST IN
US-China trade is close to break record, defying talk of decoupling
US taking steps to further facilitate issuance of business visas in India
Final death toll in Russia's weekend strike reaches 44, including 5 kids
Global semiconductor revenue reaches $602 bn last year, says report
WEF launches initiative to unlock $3 trillion a year for nature, climate
European Union outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
'Have learnt our lesson, want peace with India': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in January
US Prez Joe Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
Why does Nepal's aviation industry have safety issues: An explainer
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US-China trade is close to break record, defying talk of decoupling
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sri Lanka, US to conduct joint exercises to maintain free Indo-Pacific

Sri Lanka and the US will conduct a week-long joint military exercises starting Thursday to prepare for disaster relief and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific

Topics
sri lanka | United States | Indo pacific region

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sril Lanka (Photo : Wikipedia)
Sril Lanka (Photo : Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka and the US will conduct a week-long joint military exercises starting Thursday to prepare for disaster relief and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, amid China's increasing military manoeuvring in the strategic region.

The exercise will commence on January 19, and will end on January 26.

"The US Navy and Marine Corps will commence exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Sri Lanka 2023 with the Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force in Colombo, said a statement issued by the US embassy here on Tuesday.

This is the fifth CARAT/MAREX exercise between the US and Sri Lanka, and this year includes participants from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Maldives National Defence Force.

CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the US designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.

"The US, in our 75th year of bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, is proud to partner with the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force for this training. These yearly exercises are an important opportunity for training to prepare for disaster relief and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," US Ambassador Julie Chung was quoted as saying.

The US, India and several other world powers have been discussing the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

The week-long exercise is designed to enhance US and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.