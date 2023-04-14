close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Superheated storms increasingly affect people's health, say experts

"Seafood can be poisoned by silt and wastewater runoff into the sea; flooded housing can become contaminated and moldy; and the mental health impacts of storms are often hidden and underestimated"

IANS Wellington
People cover themselves from the sun at Millennium Bridge during a heatwave, in London (Photo: Reuters)

People cover themselves from the sun at Millennium Bridge during a heatwave, in London (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Storms like Cyclone Gabrielle will increasingly affect people's health in New Zealand as the climate changes, said climate and health experts on Friday.

The damages caused by storms this year are a "pale version of what's to come" if the planet continues warming, making climate action a health issue as well as an environmental one, according to an editorial for the New Zealand Medical Journal published on Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The recent floods and storms affecting New Zealand are a sign of worsening extreme weather events, which bring devastating health impacts, according to the authors from the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

These health impacts particularly affect communities who already face disadvantage such as Maori, Pacific, disabled people, low-income households and those living in poor quality housing, the authors said.

Climate pollution makes these weather events more frequent and severe, and the land use patterns make people more susceptible to their impacts, they said.

Floodwaters from Cyclone Gabrielle are causing an increase in cases of leptospirosis in Hawke's Bay, and other heavy rains in New Zealand tend to lead to a spike in cases of gastroenteritis in children, the editorial said.

Also Read

Cyclone Freddy deepens cholera risks in worst-hit countries: WHO

Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised

Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report

Indians think combating global warming is good economics: Report

Three killed as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand, say officials

In the old tale of Kabuliwala, there is a South Asia trade mystery

EU cannot 'blindly follow' Washington, says European Council president

Workers at poverty-fighting organisation World Bank struggle to pay bills

GMAT to be overhauled, shorter version to be launched in December

India, Japan can work together for greater synergy between G7-G20: FM

Seafood can be poisoned by silt and wastewater runoff into the sea; flooded housing can become contaminated and moldy; and the mental health impacts of storms are often hidden and underestimated, it said.

--IANS

int/svn/

Topics : Heatwaves | healthcare

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon