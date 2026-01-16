Friday, January 16, 2026 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Court plans rulings for Jan 20 with Trump's tariffs still undecided

Supreme Court plans rulings for Jan 20 with Trump's tariffs still undecided

The court indicated on its website on Friday that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its next rulings on January 20 as several major cases remain pending including the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.
 
The court indicated on its website on Friday that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting. The court does not announce in advance what cases will be decided.
  

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

