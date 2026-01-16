Supreme Court plans rulings for Jan 20 with Trump's tariffs still undecided
The court indicated on its website on Friday that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting
Reuters
Listen to This Article
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its next rulings on January 20 as several major cases remain pending including the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.
The court indicated on its website on Friday that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting. The court does not announce in advance what cases will be decided.
More From This Section
Topics : Donald Trump Supreme Court Trump tariffs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:19 PM IST