Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone strikes ship as Red Sea tensions rise

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicions immediately fell on the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Illustration: Binay Sinha

AP Tel Aviv (Israel)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A ship travelling through the southern Red Sea was attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone early Tuesday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign targeting vessels over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The attack happened west of Hodeida, Yemen, and the projectile caused slight damage to the vessel's windows on the bridge, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. A small vessel had been nearby the ship before the attack, it added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The private security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as a Barbados-flagged, United Kingdom-owned cargo ship. No one was hurt onboard the vessel, which suffered minor damage, the firm said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicions immediately fell on the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas. But they have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperiling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Mideast and Europe.
In recent weeks, the U.S. and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting Houthi missile arsenals and launch sites for its attacks.
The U.S. and Britain struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday. An air assault Friday in Iraq and Syria targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.
The U.S. military's Central Command separately acknowledged an attack Monday on the Houthis, in which they attacked what they described as two Houthi drone boats loaded with explosives.
American forces determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, the military said. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels.

Also Read

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship, first after American-led strikes

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Israel-Hamas truce to start today, 13 hostages to be freed in first batch

Israel strikes downtown Gaza City, mobilises 300,000 reservists amid war

Record-setting storm dumps rain on LA, flash flood alerts still in effect

Russia accuses US of aggression against Iraq and Syria, US vows to continue

Decision to limit LNG export threatens national security: US lawmakers

Discussed our expanding bilateral partnership: EAM meets Fiji Dy PM Prasad

Pak forces ready to safeguard territorial sovereignty: Army chief

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen civil war Yemen war Yemen missiles Middle East US Iran tensions Iran economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon