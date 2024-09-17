Business Standard
Home / World News / Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least five US states

Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least five US states

It marked the second time in the past year that suspicious packages were mailed to election officials

US flag, US, united states

Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least five states. Photo: pexels

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least five states on Monday, but there were no reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material.
Powder-containing packages were sent to secretaries of state and state election offices in Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming and Oklahoma, officials in those states confirmed. The FBI and US Postal Service were investigating. It marked the second time in the past year that suspicious packages were mailed to election officials in multiple state offices.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The latest scare comes as early voting has begun in several states less than two months ahead of the high-stakes elections for president, Senate, Congress and key statehouse offices around the nation, causing disruption in what is already a tense voting season.
 
Several of the states reported a white powder substance found in envelopes sent to election officials. In most cases, the material was found to be harmless. Oklahoma officials said the material sent to the election office there contained flour. Wyoming officials have not yet said if the material sent there was hazardous.
The packages forced an evacuation in Iowa. Hazmat crews in several states quickly determined the material was harmless.
We have specific protocols in place for situations such as this, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement after the evacuation of the six-story Lucas State Office Building in Des Moines. We immediately reported the incident per our protocols."

A state office building in Topeka, Kansas, that is home to both the secretary of state's office and the attorney general's office was also evacuated due to suspicious mail. Authorities haven't confirmed the mail was addressed to either of those offices.
In Oklahoma, the State Election Board received a suspicious envelope in the mail containing a multi-page document and a white, powdery substance, agency spokesperson Misha Mohr said in an email to The Associated Press. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which oversees security for the Capitol, secured the envelope. Testing determined the substance was flour, Mohr said.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blames Biden and Harris' rhetoric towards him despite his own history

medicine, drugs, antibiotics

Antibiotic resistance to claim over 39 mn lives in next 25 years: Lancet

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli airstrikes kill 16 in Gaza, including 4 children, say Palestinians

TikTok

TikTok and US face off in court over law that could lead to platform ban

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk deletes post about Harris and Biden assassination after criticism

Suspicious letters were sent to election offices in at least five states in early November. While some of the letters contained fentanyl, even the suspicious mail that was not toxic delayed the counting of ballots in some local elections.
One of the targeted offices was in Fulton County, Georgia, the largest voting jurisdiction in one of the nation's most important swing states. Four county election offices in Washington state had to be evacuated as election workers were processing ballots cast, delaying vote-counting.
Election offices across the United States have taken steps to increase the security of their buildings and boost protections for workers amid an onslaught of harassment and threats following the 2020 election and the false claims that it was rigged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Ball in BJP's court to hold early polls, no decision yet on next CM: AAP

Bhupinder Hooda

Cong coming to power in Haryana, says Hooda; asks criminals to leave state

Iltija Mufti, a third-generation politician of the Mufti family contesting her maiden election

'I might be from the Mufti family but will have to earn my respect here'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump planning to launch sons' crypto biz on Monday, 50 days before polls

Japan flag, Japan

Who's vying to be Japan's next prime minister after Kishida's step down

Topics : Elections US presidential election US Presidential poll United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon