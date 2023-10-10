Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers
Largest overseas hindu temple to be unveiled in New Jersey on October 8
Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada by Khalistan supporters
UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple
Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters
People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi
Pakistan: World Bank suggests taxes on agri, real estate to infuse Rs 3 trn
IMF warns of stubborn inflation and weaker global growth in the coming year
Afghans still hope to find survivors from earthquake that killed over 2,000
Israel builds up forces near Gaza for next phase of conflict with Hamas