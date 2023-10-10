Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Also Read

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

Largest overseas hindu temple to be unveiled in New Jersey on October 8

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada by Khalistan supporters

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi

Pakistan: World Bank suggests taxes on agri, real estate to infuse Rs 3 trn

IMF warns of stubborn inflation and weaker global growth in the coming year

Afghans still hope to find survivors from earthquake that killed over 2,000