Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / TikTok owner ByteDance plans to spend $12 billion on AI chips in 2025

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to spend $12 billion on AI chips in 2025

This move comes as the Chinese company faces pressure from Washington to sell its popular video-sharing app in the United States

TikTok

Beijing has given its tech companies informal guidance to buy at least 30 per cent of their chips from the country's own suppliers. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ByteDance is placing a big bet on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure as the TikTok parent plans to spend more than $12 billion on AI in 2025, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources. 
This move comes as the Chinese company faces pressure from Washington to sell its popular video-sharing app in the United States. 
"The anonymously sourced information about our plan is incorrect," a ByteDance spokesperson said in response to the FT report.
ByteDance plans to spend 40 billion yuan ($5.50 billion) to acquire AI chips in China in 2025, the report said, adding that the company will invest about $6.8 billion overseas to ramp up its foundation model training capabilities using advanced Nvidia chips.
 
Nvidia declined to comment on the report. 

Also Read

Donald trump, Trump

Donald Trump's murky tariff policy sets the stage for market volatility

Donald Trump signs a flurry of executive orders on issues ranging from criminal pardons to immigration in his first act as the 47th US president

'I like competent people coming to US': Donald Trump on H-1B visa debate

Quad meeting in US

In a volatile world, Quad will be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US

US Senate

Trump defends pardon to those convicted of assaulting cops on Jan 6

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump fires heads of TSA, Coast Guard; guts aviation safety advisory panel

About 60 per cent of ByteDance's domestic semiconductor orders would go to Chinese suppliers such as Huawei and Cambricon, while the rest would be spent on Nvidia chips that have been watered down to align with US export controls, according to the report. 
Beijing has given its tech companies informal guidance to buy at least 30 per cent of their chips from the country's own suppliers, the report said. 
TikTok, Huawei and Cambricon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment. US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday to delay a ban on TikTok, which was originally scheduled to take effect from Jan. 19.

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Musk

Open to Musk or Ellison purchasing TikTok as part of JV with US govt: Trump

Netflix

Netflix shares soar on price hikes and record 18.9 mn subscriber addition

Elon Musk

FTC concern over Microsoft investment in OpenAI backs my claims, says Musk

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump pushes to make US an AI superpower with fewer guardrails

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration sends federal DEI staff on leave; layoffs expected

Topics : United States washington TikTok ByteDance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon