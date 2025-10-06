Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around territory

The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy

As per the MND, of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 10 sorties of Chinese Military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Monday.

As per the MND, of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, the MND detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels. Of the nine, two sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

 

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy.

According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

