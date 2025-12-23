Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan detects six Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects six Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around its territory

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time)

China Taiwan

As per the MND, of the seven sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected six sorties of Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels operating around the country as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

As per the MND, of the seven sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Six sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Two out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a X post.

 

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). As per the MND, of the seven sorties, five crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Seven sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Five out of seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Also Read

China EU flags

China to impose up to 42.7% provisional tariffs on EU dairy products

Nvidia

Nvidia aims to begin H200 chip shipments to China by mid-February

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal resilient amid diplomatic row; sees NDA's win in civic polls

Visa Application

China to launch online visa application system in India from today

china, chinese people, china economy

Easy money defined Asia in 2025, but tightening curbs hint at harder times

Meanwhile, the bipartisan US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has released a new report titled "Ten More for Taiwan", outlining urgent steps to strengthen deterrence against potential Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Released jointly by Committee Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, the report builds on the committee's earlier "Ten for Taiwan" framework, which identified deterring CCP military action against Taiwan as central to the committee's mandate. The latest document warns that developments driven by Beijing since the initial report have significantly increased the risk of conflict, making immediate and comprehensive action necessary.

The report underscores that the United States' primary objective is to prevent war, stressing that effective deterrence will require the urgent use of all elements of national power, including military, economic, political, and diplomatic tools. It calls for deeper US-Taiwan cooperation across defence, trade, technology, and political engagement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

windmill, energy, Wind energy

US pauses leases for 5 offshore wind projects, cites national security risk

Jeff Landry

Denmark, Greenland say US will not take over island after Trump envoy move

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Trump admin sues District of Columbia over its semiautomatic gun laws

doctors in India

Pay, policy, and pressure: Here's why Indian doctors are quitting the UK

White House, shutdown

21 Democratic-led states sue White House for Trump admin's CFPB funding

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese Chinese air force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon