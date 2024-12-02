Business Standard
Taiwan Prez thanks US for his Hawaii transit stop, vows to maintain peace

Earlier in the day, Lai visited the USS Arizona Memorial, where he laid a wreath to honour those who perished during the 1941 Japanese attack

Lai will spend two nights in Hawaii before continuing his journey to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, two of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the South Pacific

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has expressed gratitude to the United States for facilitating his transit stop in Hawaii while reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to maintaining peace and averting war in the Taiwan Strait.

Lai will spend two nights in Hawaii before continuing his journey to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, two of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the South Pacific.

During a banquet attended by overseas Taiwanese in Hawaii, Lai, who arrived on Saturday for a two-night stay before visiting Pacific allies, thanked the US government for enabling his transit stop. He remarked that he was especially pleased to begin his visit in Hawaii, Focus Taiwan (CNA) reported.

 

Earlier in the day, Lai visited the USS Arizona Memorial, where he laid a wreath to honour those who perished during the 1941 Japanese attack. The wreath bore the inscription: "In honour of the Fallen Heroes: President Lai Ching-te, Republic of China (Taiwan)." Reflecting on the visit, he stated, "Our visit to the [USS Arizona] memorial today in particular reminds us of the importance of ensuring peace. Peace is priceless and war has no winner. We have to fight -- fight together -- to prevent war."

Highlighting the significance of Hawaii, Lai emphasised the shared Austronesian heritage between Taiwan and the islands. "We are like family," he said. He also pointed out the similarities between the two regions as island territories vulnerable to natural disasters, expressing a desire to deepen exchanges in multiple areas.

Lai addressed a gathering of over 350 attendees, including Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, US Representatives Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, and around a dozen state senators and representatives from Hawaii. His remarks underscored the importance of Taiwan's growing partnerships.

Upon his arrival at Honolulu airport, Lai was welcomed by Ingrid Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which represents US interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic relations. Hawaii Governor Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur J Logan were also present to greet him.

Lai's itinerary included a visit to the Bishop Museum, Hawaii's cultural and natural history institution, where he was received by Museum Director Manu Kaiama and President Dee Jay Mailer. During a guided tour, Lai observed Pacific Ocean maps, artefacts related to Taiwan's indigenous peoples, and depictions of Austronesian migrations across Oceania.

At the museum, Taiwan's Indigenous Affairs Minister Ljaucu Zingrur participated in a ceremonial exchange of gifts with Mailer, presenting a feather lei as a symbol of lasting friendship between Taiwan and Hawaii, reported CNA.

Later, Lai visited the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, accompanied by Governor Green, where they discussed opportunities for cooperation in natural disaster prevention.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence and Hawaii's Department of Defence have held joint disaster prevention and relief drills since 2017, according to the Presidential Office.

Lai's predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, had also visited the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency during a transit stop in March 2019.

Governor Green, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), described meeting Lai as "a momentous occasion." He noted, "As leaders with medical backgrounds, Lai and I discussed how our experiences in healthcare inform our governance, prioritising the well-being of our communities."

Following his time in Tuvalu, Lai will transit through Guam for a one-day stopover before proceeding to Palau, another of Taiwan's diplomatic allies, on December 5. He is expected to return to Taiwan on December 6, CNA reported.

The seven-day trip is Lai's first official overseas visit since taking office in May.

