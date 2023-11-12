Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Taliban criticises Pak's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from country

Kharoti, in an interview with TOLO News, added that Pakistan should treat Afghan immigrants responsibly and allow them to return to the country of their own volition

Taliban

"They have made a hasty decision regarding immigrants. They [Pakistan] violated the rights of immigrants, which are in accordance with international laws," the Taliban's Deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation told TOLO News | File image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 6:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, has called Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from the country "rushed", TOLO News reported.
TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kharoti, in an interview with TOLO News, added that Pakistan should treat Afghan immigrants responsibly and allow them to return to the country of their own volition.
"They have made a hasty decision regarding immigrants. They [Pakistan] violated the rights of immigrants, which are in accordance with international laws," the Taliban's Deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation told TOLO News.
Kharoti noted that in the past two weeks, nearly 300,000 Afghan immigrants have entered the country from neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan.
"Nearly 300,000 Afghan refugees returned to Kabul from the crossings of Torkham, Spin Boldak, Nimroz, Islam Qala and a number of others via the airport in the past two weeks," he further said.
As per the Taliban-appointed Deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, the aid of the international community and international organisations is not enough for newly returning immigrants, who said that more assistance should be provided to the returnees.
Mohammad Arsala Kharoti said: "As much as the people should have had access to facilities and services, and their problems should have received attention, neither their challenges nor their needs have received attention."
Meanwhile, Balochistan caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai recently claimed that the Pakistan government would start the same campaign against those living without legal documents in the country.
"And no one should be mistaken. This is the decision of a 'sovereign state' to repatriate all illegal immigrants. So if any political government comes to power after the elections, this process will continue. The new government will be bound to follow this policy," he said as quoted by Pakistani media outlet Dawn.

Also Read

Ahmadzai: An Afghan refugee's journey from a camp to the Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

Introducing new weapons in ongoing wars with Israeli troops: Hezbollah

Israel occupation responsible for crimes against Palestinians: Saudi Prince

Riyadh Air set for 100 Boeing Max jets order in Dubai to expand fleet

UAE leverages oil power to push secretive oil cos on emission cuts: Report

Talks with Chinese finance chief laid groundwork for Biden-Xi meet: Yellen

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon