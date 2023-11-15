Sensex (1.14%)
Taliban min attends meet in Pak despite tensions over expulsions of Afghans

Around 300,000 Afghans have returned home since last month, when Pakistan launched a nationwide crackdown on undocumented foreigners

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
A Cabinet minister from Afghanistan's Taliban-led government attended a trade meeting in Pakistan despite tensions over the expulsion of Afghans living in the country illegally, officials said Wednesday.
Around 300,000 Afghans have returned home since last month, when Pakistan launched a nationwide crackdown on undocumented foreigners. The crackdown mainly affects about 1.7 million Afghans who fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of their country and after the Taliban takeover in 2021.
The Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan has denounced the crackdown.
However, this week the Taliban government sent Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi to Islamabad for a meeting of commerce and trade ministers from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Aziz met separately with Pakistani officials to discuss trade issues and the expulsion of Afghans.
In a statement on X, previously known as Twitter, the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said the three sides agreed to expand trade, improve transit facilities, increase joint investments and enhance transportation.
Pakistan this week opened three more border crossing points to expedite the deportation of Afghans, many of whom are unable to take their belongings with them.
The embassy and the Taliban government have accused authorities in Pakistan of seizing their property and money, a charge Pakistan denies.
The Taliban-led government has set up camps in Afghanistan for the returnees.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

