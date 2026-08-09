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Home / World News / Talks with US won't happen while interim deal is breached: Iranian minister

Talks with US won't happen while interim deal is breached: Iranian minister

Iran says it will not resume talks with the US while Washington breaches a June interim deal, while an agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes nears completion

Abbas Araqchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Reuters DUBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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Iran and the US are not engaged in talks and Tehran will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding that messages are being exchanged via intermediaries. 
Araqchi repeated Iran's position that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz between Tehran and Muscat was in the "final stages" but would not reopen the strategic waterway. In comments reported by Mehr news agency, he said the agreement would set out the new shipping lanes to be used once the US fulfils other conditions and the strait is reopened to traffic.
 
 

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Topics : US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions United States Iran

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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 6:24 PM IST