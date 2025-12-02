Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tariffs, AI boom could test global growth's resilience, OECD says

Tariffs, AI boom could test global growth's resilience, OECD says

OECD head Mathias Cormann said the trade shocks triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes had so far proved relatively mild, but added their costs were likely to rise

US tariffs, Trump tariffs

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Global growth is holding up better than expected as an artificial intelligence investment boom helps offset some of the shock from US tariff hikes, the OECD said on Tuesday, nudging up its outlook for some major economies. 
The Paris-based organisation warned, however, that global growth was vulnerable to any new outbreak of trade tensions while investor optimism about AI could trigger a stock market correction if expectations are not met. 
In its Economic Outlook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast global growth would slow modestly from 3.2 per cent in 2025 to 2.9 per cent in 2026, leaving its forecasts untouched from its last estimates in September. It predicted a rebound to 3.1 per cent in 2027. 
 
OECD head Mathias Cormann said the trade shocks triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes had so far proved relatively mild, but added their costs were likely to rise. 
"The full effects of those higher tariffs since the start of the year will become clearer as firms run down the inventories that they built up," he told a press conference. 

Also Read

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

India expects US trade deal by end of 2025 as most issues resolved: Report

India US Trade

India rejects IMF view that US tariffs will stay indefinitely, hit growth

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Luiz Inacio

Lula stares down Donald Trump and scores tariff victory for Brazil

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US trade deficit shrinks in August as imports see steep drop post-tariffs

US tariffs, Trump tariffs

India to gain as US rolls back tariffs on key farm goods: Commerce minister

UPGRADED GROWTH FORECASTS FOR 2025, BUT RISKS REMAIN   The US economy is forecast to grow 2 per cent in 2025, revised up from 1.8 per cent in September, before slowing to 1.7 per cent in 2026 - up from 1.5 per cent predicted in September. 
AI investment, fiscal support and expected Federal Reserve rate cuts are helping offset the drag from tariffs on imported goods, reduced immigration and federal job cuts, the OECD said. 
However, it warned that the Trump administration had put US fiscal policy on an unsustainable trajectory with large budget deficits and rising debt that would require a "significant adjustment" in the coming years. 
China's growth is expected to hold steady at 5 per cent in 2025, up from 4.9 per cent in September, before slowing to 4.4 per cent in 2026 - unchanged from September - as fiscal support fades and new US tariffs on goods imported from China bite.
 
The euro zone's 2025 growth forecast was revised up to 1.3 per cent from 1.2 per cent, supported by resilient labour markets and increased public spending in Germany. Growth is expected to moderate to 1.2 per cent in 2026 - it was seen at 1 per cent previously - as budget tightening in France and Italy weighs on the outlook. 
Japan's economy is projected to grow 1.3 per cent in 2025, up from 1.1 per cent, and buoyed by strong corporate earnings and investment, before slowing to 0.9 per cent in 2026. 
TRADE AND INFLATION OUTLOOK 
Global trade growth is expected to moderate from 4.2 per cent in 2025 to 2.3 per cent in 2026 as the full effects of tariffs weigh on investment and consumption. Elevated trade policy uncertainty limits prospects for a recovery. 
Inflation is projected to gradually return to central bank targets by mid-2027 in most major economies. In the US, inflation is expected to peak in mid-2026 due to tariff pass-through before easing. In China and some emerging markets, inflation is projected to rise modestly as excess production capacity declines. 
Most major central banks are expected to maintain or lower borrowing costs over the coming year as inflation pressures ease. The Federal Reserve is projected to cut rates slightly by the end of 2026, barring inflation surprises from tariffs.

More From This Section

industrial robots

Nvidia, Japan's Fanuc team up for major 'physical AI' leap in robotics

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

nuclear weapon

US, Russia threats to resume nuclear tests raise global security fears

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

pakistan Flag

Female suicide bomber targets Pak paramilitary HQ in Balochistan; 6 killed

Topics : OECD OECD multilateral convention OECD tax convention US tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon