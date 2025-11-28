Friday, November 28, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India expects US trade deal by end of 2025 as most issues resolved: Report

India expects US trade deal by end of 2025 as most issues resolved: Report

The US imposed tariffs of up to 50% on imports from India starting in late August even as negotiations between the two countries continued

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India expects to secure a trade deal with the United States before the end of this year as most issues have been resolved, New Delhi's trade secretary said on Friday.

The U.S. imposed tariffs of up to 50% on imports from India starting in late August even as negotiations between the two countries continued.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said that talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been going well. Trump's administration has pressured India to reduce oil purchases from Russia and to bring down tariffs including across sensitive sectors like agriculture.

"What needs to come first is the framework trade deal, which is able to address the reciprocal tariffs," India's trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal told industry leaders at an event of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

 

"I think all I can say that we are close, we have tried to iron out most of the issues," said Agrawal, adding that any remaining issues can be addressed at a "political level".

Also Read

apparel industry

India set for 3rd-biggest tariff shock in global apparel and footwear tradepremium

India US Trade

India rejects IMF view that US tariffs will stay indefinitely, hit growth

Trade deals

US trade deals multiply but are offering little certainty or durabilitypremium

Anita Anand

Ottawa working fast to advance trade deal with India: Canada FM Anita Anand

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Luiz Inacio

Lula stares down Donald Trump and scores tariff victory for Brazil

"We are very optimistic and very hopeful that we should find a solution within this calendar year," he said.

India's trade deficit widened to a record high of $41.68 billion in October, driven by higher imports of gold and a decline in exports to the U.S.

Agrawal said the deficit was not in "worrying zone".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit during Apr-Oct reaches 52.6% of FY26 target

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

India's Q2 FY26 GDP grows 8.2% as spending and key sectors strengthen

Manufacturing

Industrial output data for Oct postponed to Dec 1 ahead of GDP release

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India negotiating FTAs with US, EU and 50 partners to boost trade: Goyal

Moodys

India to lead emerging market growth with 7% GDP rise in 2025: Moody's

Topics : US tariff hikes US India relations US trade deals Trade deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon