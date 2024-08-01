Thomson Reuters reports 6% rise in revenue, plans to deploy AI aggressively

Reuters News revenue rose 7 per cent on growth in its agency business and contractual price increases. | Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Thomson Reuters reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations as revenue rose 6 per cent and it continued to aggressively deploy artificial intelligence technology across its portfolio.

The company now forecasts full year revenue to hit the high end of projections or a rise of about 7 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Good momentum continued across our portfolio in the second quarter, leading to a moderately raised revenue outlook," Steve Hasker, President and CEO, said in a statement. "We believe we are well positioned to help our customers navigate rising regulatory compliance, in addition to harnessing the potential of Generative AI."



Operating profit fell 50 per cent to $415 million, falling short of expectations of $463 million. The 2023 period included a $347 million gain on the sale of a business. Adjusted earnings, excluding one time items, came it at 85 cents per share, versus 82 cents expected.



The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue of $1.74 billion, up from $1.65 billion a year earlier. Wall Street had expected $1.75 billion in the quarter, according to LSEG data.



Revenue in the "Big 3" segments of the company comprised of legal, tax and accounting and corporates, rose 7 per cent.



Reuters News revenue rose 7 per cent on growth in its agency business and contractual price increases with the London Stock Exchange.





