Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Three Ukrainian military pilots die in plane crash during combat mission

Three Ukrainian pilots, including a well-known pilot who went by the call sign "Juice," have died in a plane crash, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday, CNN reported

Plane crash

The crews of two L-39 combat trainer aircraft collided in the sky while performing a combat mission, according to the Air Force. (Photo: ANI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three Ukrainian pilots, including a well-known pilot who went by the call sign "Juice," have died in a plane crash, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday, CNN reported.
The incident occurred on Friday, August 25, near the city of Zhytomyr, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of Kyiv. The crews of two L-39 combat trainer aircraft collided in the sky while performing a combat mission, according to the Air Force.
Condolences were expressed by the Air Force to the families of the deceased, saying that "this is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us."
Juice was a MiG-29 pilot and part of a unit known as "Ghost of Kyiv" that defended central and northern Ukraine at the outset of the war, as per CNN.
In an interview last year with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Juice said he got his nickname during a trip to the United States. He said his friends came up with the nickname, because he doesn't drink alcohol and was always asking for juice instead.
Juice spoke to CNN again in June, explaining why he believed it was important for Western nations to provide Ukraine with American fighter jets.

Also Read

Putin's chef, dead in plane crash: Who was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Pilots' lack of familiarisation factor for Pawan Hans chopper crash: AAIB

100 Ukrainian captives released in prisoner swap with Russia: Authorities

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure

Popular game show host Bob Barker passes away at 99, says publicist

WSJ reporter Gershkovich appeals extension of pretrial detention in Russia

Cypher case: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail, say reports

Shooting in Boston neighbourhood Dorchester wounds at least 7 people

Mob attack on Christians a part of hate campaign: Pak's top rights body

He said: "Our counteroffensive could be much more effective and much safer for our guys on the ground."
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (SBI). In a statement released on Saturday, the agency said that special attention will be paid to the technical condition of the aircraft and whether flight preparation rules were complied with.
Specialists will also conduct a thorough diagnosis of the black boxes, the SBI said.
"The loss of each soldier is a huge loss for the whole country," the bureau said, according to CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Army plane crash

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon