From Mar-a-Lago dinner to $1 mn pledge: Tim Cook's growing ties with Trump

Cook's contribution comes amid a series of notable financial donations from Amazon, Open AI, Toyota Motor North America, and cryptocurrency firms Kraken, Ripple, and Ondo

Tim Cook (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged a $1 million donation from his personal funds to support US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, which will take place on January 20, according to Axios.
 
Cook's contribution comes amid a series of notable financial donations and other forms of support for Trump's inaugural committee. Among those contributing are companies like Amazon, Open AI, Toyota Motor North America, and cryptocurrency firms Kraken, Ripple, and Ondo. Cook sees the inauguration as an important American tradition and is giving to promote a "spirit of unity." However, Apple, the largest taxpayer in the US, is not expected to donate as a corporation.
 

Trump and Cook's dinner at Mar-a-Logo

On December 13, Donald Trump invited Apple CEO Tim Cook to dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to a report by Associated Press. The meeting was seen as part of an effort by business leaders to foster positive relationships with Trump following his victory in the 2024 US elections.
 
Trump, who is scheduled to assume office on January 20, mentioned in October about a conversation he had with Cook, in which the Apple CEO expressed concerns about the financial penalties Apple faced from the European Union (EU). Apple lost its final appeal in a case related to $14.34 billion in back taxes owed to Ireland. The EU's decision was seen as a major financial blow to the tech giant.

Other major contributions to the inaugural fund

Other major donations to the inauguration fund include $1 million from Toyota Motor North America, Ford Motor, and General Motors, along with vehicle contributions for the event. Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets has donated $2 million, while Uber Technologies and its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, each gave $1 million. 

Amazon is also contributing $1 million and will livestream the inauguration on its Prime Video service. Citadel LLC's founder Ken Griffin has pledged $1 million, despite not supporting Trump's campaign during the election.

Apple’s legal settlement

In a separate development, Apple has agreed to settle a lawsuit for $95 million, following allegations that it used its voice assistant Siri to secretly eavesdrop on users of iPhones and other devices. The lawsuit, filed five years ago, accused Apple of activating Siri to record conversations over a period of more than ten years. 
 
While the company, which views privacy as a "fundamental human right" according to Cook, has not admitted wrongdoing, the settlement may allow affected Apple customers to claim up to $20 per device, pending approval from a California federal court. Reports suggest that only a small percentage of eligible consumers are likely to file claims.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

