Tornado tears through Harris County, damaging over 100 homes in Texas

Tornado tears through Harris County, damaging over 100 homes in Texas

The tornado also hit the Harris County Emergency Services campus, ripping the roof and back wall off a maintenance building, said spokesperson Miranda Sevcik

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck the county, but has not yet determined the storm's intensity (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

More than 100 homes were damaged Monday afternoon after a tornado swept through Harris County, Texas, CNN reported, citing a local official's statement.

Constable Mark Herman confirmed the destruction in a Facebook post, noting that first responders are actively searching for residents who may be injured or trapped in the affected areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck the county, but has not yet determined the storm's intensity. Severe storms had developed across the Houston area on Monday, fueled by warm temperatures ahead of a cold front.

Meteorologists said an unstable atmosphere combined with wind shear produced supercell thunderstorms, leading to multiple tornado reports, CNN reported.

 

Herman described the event as a "severe weather event" that caused "widespread and significant damage."

The tornado also hit the Harris County Emergency Services campus, ripping the roof and back wall off a maintenance building, said spokesperson Miranda Sevcik.

Two men were working in the building at the time, and one held on to a rack, while the other ducked under a table as the tornado touched down, Sevcik said.

"You can imagine how terrified they were, but they were just fine at the end of it," she said.

No one on the campus was injured, she added.

Large tree trunks on the campus "snapped like toothpicks" during the twister, Sevcik said.

Drone footage of the destruction revealed the extent of the damage, including torn-off rooftops and debris strewn across yards and pools, according to CNN.

Photos posted by the Cy-Fair Fire Department also showed shattered windows, broken fences, damaged roofs, and debris scattered through the area.

Residents are urged to avoid travelling if possible, as there is widespread debris and downed power lines in the impacted neighbourhoods, Harris County officials said in another post.

"Our priority is the safety of our residents," Herman said in a post. "We are using every resource available to locate the injured, secure the area, and support our community through this emergency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Texas United States weather warning

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

