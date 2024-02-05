Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When and how to watch this rare celestial event

Great news for all astronomy enthusiasts as they can witness the biggest astronomical event of the year, a total solar eclipse which will occur on April 8, 2024. The eclipse will pass through Canada, the United States and Mexico, and then it will move across North America.

Indians are very excited about this astronomical event, but unfortunately, Indians wouldn't be able to see this eclipse. However, many scientists acknowledge that this type of eclipse is extremely rare. On the date of the total solar eclipse, the sky will get darker, just like sunrise or sunset.

What is total solar eclipse?

A Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the sun for a brief period of time. The eclipse will darken the sky to make it look like dawn or dusk.

The Moon’s shadow gives rise to an eclipse, which turns the surface of the earth dark for a brief period of time. We can call this a total solar eclipse.

Why total solar eclipse is rare?

Around every 18 months, the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's rays from reaching the Earth, causing a total solar eclipse.



As the oceans cover over 70 per cent of the planet, finding a place on land to witness this celestial event can be difficult. It is rare to live close to a solar eclipse as you wouldn't travel to distances where you even have to cross continents.



According to NASA, the average time between the two total solar eclipses is around 375 days. However, the occasion could be much wider.

What is the date and time of total solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, and it will cross North America, passing through Canada, Mexico and the United States. The total eclipse is expected to begin over the South Pacific Ocean. The eclipse will last between three to four minutes for those who live directly in the path of totality. The Pacific coast of Mexico in continental North America to experience totality will be the first place to witness the total solar eclipse at around 11.07 am PDT.

In the United States, Texas will experience totality as the Moon's shadow moves northeast at around 1.27 pm CDT. Then, it will move through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire as it cuts the country diagonally. As per the Great American Eclipse, the longest duration will be around 4 minutes and 27 seconds near Torreon, Mexico, almost double that of 2017.