Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to invest $628 million in hydrogen venture

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to invest $628 million in hydrogen venture

The joint project near the Zeeland refinery is expected to be commissioned in 2029, and the one that will supply the Antwerp plant should start operating by the end of 2027

Totalenergies

Totalenergies(Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Francois de Beaupuy
 
TotalEnergies SE and Air Liquide SA plan a €600 million ($628 million) joint venture to produce green hydrogen for the French oil giant’s refinery in the Netherlands, along with a supply deal for its petrochemical plant in Belgium. 
The two companies aim to build a 250-megawatt electrolyzer powered by wind energy near the Zeeland refinery, Total said in a statement Tuesday. Separately, Total also agreed to buy green hydrogen for its Antwerp facility from a 200-megawatt electrolyzer that Air Liquide plans to build near Rotterdam.
 
Total’s continued drive to reduce emissions at its refineries with low-carbon hydrogen, following other recent deals with Air Liquide and Air Products & Chemicals Inc., contrasts with a more cautious approach from its peers. 
 

Also Read

NTPC

ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV to acquire Ayana Renewable for $ 2.3 bn

PremiumNew Delhi Railway Station, Railway Station, Station

DEC Infrastructure-HG Infra Engineering lowest bidder for NDLS revamp

PremiumAshutosh, MD & CEO, Asia Index

Index providers seeing healthy competition, innovation: Asia Index MD & CEO

India's defence maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector is poised for transformative expansion over the next five years, as global aerospace giants and domestic players collaborate to establish world-class facilities. With companies like Lockh

Star Air to venture into aircraft MRO business with joint venture

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Birla, Mitsubishi Estate ink JV to invest Rs 560 cr in new housing project

 
“The partnership with Air Liquide takes on a new dimension and marks a new step in TotalEnergies’ ambition to decarbonize the hydrogen consumed by its refineries in Europe by 2030,” said Vincent Stoquart, President, Refining & Chemicals at TotalEnergies said in the statement.
 
The joint project near the Zeeland refinery is expected to be commissioned in 2029, and the one that will supply the Antwerp plant should start operating by the end of 2027, Total said. A final investment decision still hasn’t been reached.
 
Thanks to its existing hydrogen pipeline network, Air Liquide will also be able to serve other Dutch and Belgian customers, the French industrial gas company said in a separate statement.  
 
Under the agreement, Total will supply the two electrolyzers with power from an offshore wind project in the Netherlands, while Air Liquide will also buy clean power from a Vattenfall wind farm off the Dutch coast.
 
Upon completion, the two projects would represent a combined investment of more than €1 billion, and avoid annual emissions equivalent to as much as 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide, Air Liquide said. The company plans to use electrolyzer technologies from its joint venture with Siemens Energy AG.  
 

More From This Section

Xi Jinping

China tech stocks surge as Xi's meeting fuels hopes of policy shift

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin willing to negotiate with Zelenskyy 'if necessary', says Kremlin

Johnson & Johnson

J&J begins critical court hearing over $10 billion baby powder settlement

Vietnam

Vietnam endorses sweeping reforms to spur economic growth, job market

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Air pollution may be higher inside your home than outdoors: Study

Topics : joint ventures in India hydrogen fuel hydrogen Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon