Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vietnam endorses sweeping reforms to spur economic growth, job market

Vietnam endorses sweeping reforms to spur economic growth, job market

The vote was passed Tuesday at an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly in Hanoi

Vietnam

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen and Nguyen Xuan Quynh
 
Vietnam’s parliament formally approved a plan for the biggest government overhaul in decades, a move that will slash thousands of jobs and radically streamline a bloated bureaucracy in an effort to pursue ambitious growth targets. 
The vote was passed Tuesday at an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly in Hanoi.
 
An estimated 100,000 civil servants will be affected as the government targets a roughly 20% reduction in the size of ministries, government agencies and workforce in the biggest restructuring since Vietnam adopted pro-market reforms in the 1980s. 
 
Under the plan, five ministries are being abolished, while others will be merged. Outlets for information are being dramatically curbed with many state-run TV channels being shut down, and multiple newspapers and magazines scrapped.
 

Also Read

rice

New season supplies keep India, Vietnam rice prices at multi-month lows

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Exim Bank to provide $300 mn credit to Vietnam for boats, patrol vessels

VInfast

Vietnam's VinFast to launch 2 premium electric SUVs in India in 2025

China-Vietnam

Vietnam mulls removing barriers for China-made aircraft to be operational

BRICS Summit, BRICS

Will help Vietnam become 'partner country' in Brics bloc, says Russia

 
Two new deputy prime ministers have been approved by the parliament as part of the changes. The planning and investment minister, Nguyen Chi Dung, whose ministry is being merged with finance, as well as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilization, Mai Van Chinh, whose old unit has been combined with the propaganda department.
 
Communist Party chief To Lam’s push to cut red-tape comes ahead of next year’s leadership reshuffle at the twice-in-a-decade National Party Congress. Lam is putting his stamp on the system amid jockeying to win a full term as party general secretary. 
 
Read More: Vietnam’s Communists Join Musk, Milei in Slashing Government
 
“Sometimes we have to take bitter medicine, endure pain and cut out tumors in order to have a healthy and strong body,” Lam said in a speech in December. 
 
The reforms are seen as key to unlocking the 8% economic growth that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is pushing for this year, with a view to strive for double-digit growth in the coming years.
 
Read More: Vietnam Wary of Trump Tariff Risks as PM Eyes 8% GDP Growth (2)
 
A range of payouts is being offered to thousands of government workers being laid off. Many are worried about finding new jobs amid the influx of workers from the public to the private sector.

More From This Section

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Air pollution may be higher inside your home than outdoors: Study

Chinese naval chopper flies within 10 ft of Filipino plane despite warning

Chinese naval chopper flies within 10 ft of Filipino plane despite warning

Patient

5 bn people lack medical oxygen access, poorest nations worst hit: Lancet

Elon Musk with Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Elon Musk not a DOGE employee, cannot fire employees: White House

Russia-US flag

Top Russian, US officials meet for talks on Ukraine war without Kyiv

Topics : Vietnam Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon