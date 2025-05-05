Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump criticises Sheinbaum for rejecting US troops offer to Mexico

Trump said it was true that he proposed sending the troops to Mexico and lashed into Sheinbaum for dismissing the idea

Trump said the US military is needed to stem the scourge of fentanyl in the United States. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected his proposal to send US troops to Mexico to help thwart the illegal drug trade because she is fearful of the country's powerful cartels  The comments by Trump came a day after Sheinbaum confirmed that Trump pressed her in a call last month to accept a bigger role for the US military in combating drug cartels in Mexico.

Trump said it was true that he proposed sending the troops to Mexico and lashed into Sheinbaum for dismissing the idea. 

Well she's so afraid of the cartels she can't walk, so you know that's the reason," Trump said in comments to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. "And I think she's a lovely woman. The president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can't even think straight.

 

The US military presence along the southern border with Mexico has increased steadily in recent months, following Trump's order in January to increase the army's role in stemming the flow of migrants.

The US Northern Command has surged troops and equipment to the border, increased manned surveillance flights to monitor fentanyl trafficking along the border and sought expanded authority for US Special Forces to work closely with Mexican forces conducting operations against cartels.

But Sheinbaum said that US troops operating inside Mexico was going too far. 

We can work together, but you in your territory and us in ours, Sheinbaum said she told Trump.

Trump in February designated as foreign terrorist organizations many gangs and cartels smuggling drugs into the US , restricting their movements and lending law enforcement more resources to act against them.

But Sheinbaum's stance and Trump's response suggest that US pressure for unilateral military intervention could create tension between the two leaders after cooperation on immigration and trade in the early going of Trump's second term.

Trump said the US military is needed to stem the scourge of fentanyl in the United States.

They are bad news, Trump said of the cartels. If Mexico wanted help with the cartels we would be honored to go in and do it. I told her that. I would be honored to go in and do it. The cartels are trying to destroy our country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

