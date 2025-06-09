Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday

Storm

Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tropical storm Barbara was strengthening on Sunday off the southwest coast of Mexico and was expected to become a hurricane overnight but without menacing land, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Barbara was located about 325 kilometres south-west of the tourist port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state, according to the centre. It had maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour (kph) and was moving west-northwest at 19 kph. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday, forecasters said. 

 

Barbara formed off the southwest coast of Mexico earlier on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall of 5-10 centimetres are possible across portions of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco through Monday. This rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.

Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane centre said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine doing everything to ensure June summits 'not hollow': Zelenskyy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering US; here's what to know

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid immigration enforcement row

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe fighting for life after shooting

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe fighting for life after shooting

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Musk's spat with President Trump sparks fresh troubles for Tesla

Topics : Mexico Hurricanes storm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon